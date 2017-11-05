



The ugly side of football reared its head again yesterday after causing an abandonment of a TNM Super League match between leaders, Be Forward Wanderers, and Mzuni.

Mzuni players were allegedly insulted and roughed up when they wanted to get into Balaka Stadium.

The visitors reacted by rushing to Balaka Hospital where they sought refuge and treatment.

It took over an hour for grade one referee, Yamikani Kanjere, to blow the final whistle, but he declined to give Wanderers three points and two goals as stipulated in Super League of Malawi (Sulom) rules and regulations.

A referee, who declined to be mentioned, said Sulom was supposed to make a determination on the game.

“It doesn’t matter if we blow the final whistle. Sulom will make its ruling depending on various reports, including ours,” he said.

Wanderers Coach, Yasin Osman, said they were expecting the rules to apply.

“The rules are straight forward and we are expecting to collect free three points,” he said.

However, he bemoaned the off-pitch violence related issues.

“These things should not be tolerated. I don’t know if there is evidence that our supporters attacked them. It is a pity that when our supporters were attacked in Mzuzu, nothing happened,” he said.

Mzuni Chairperson, Albert Harawa, said they left the stadium due to security concerns.

“In our view, the game has been called off due to lack of security and violence. The Nomads, who were supposed to provide security to the visiting team, beat up the coaching panel and leader of delegation, Ms Agnes Mzumara. They had to receive treatment at Balaka hospital,” he said.

Harawa said Mzuni have never caused an abandonment of a match, and asked Wanderers to win the championship fairly.

Wanderers lead the league’s log table with 55 points from 24 games, four points ahead of second-placed Nyasa Big Bullets.

Of late, home games involving Bullets and Wanderers are being marred by violence related to juju beliefs.

Sulom General Secretary, Williams Banda, yesterday said he was yet to get detailed information on the matter.





