The Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) is embarking on ambitious multi-billion Kwacha project to address water supply and sanitation challenges in the capital city. LWB has initiated Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project (LWSP) which aims at…

The post Lilongwe Water Board give out K1.2bn compensation to increase water production capacity appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link