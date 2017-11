Malawi police in Kanengo has arrested 21 year old Leonard Juma, a Burundian national, for defiling and impregnating a 15 years old girl (standard 6 pupil). According to Kanengo Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Esther…

The post Malawi Police arrest Burundian for sexual assualt appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link