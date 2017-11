Malawi Police in Chikwawa have arrested 49 year-old Shadreck Mbwenza for allegedly accusing a Blantyre-based pastor of being a bloodsucker and a satanist. The suspect, who hails from Timbenao village in the area of Traditional…

The post Man arrested for accusing Pastor of being a bloodsucker and Satanist appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link