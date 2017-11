Civil society organisations (CSO) on Wednesday led street protests on critical issues if national importance including the prevailing extended power outages and petitioned Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) to end the blackouts that is…

The post Concerned citizens protest Malawi electricity blackouts: Egenco to airlift gensets from India appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link