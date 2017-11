President Peter Mutharika has appointed a reconstituted task force to oversee the delinking of College of Medicine, Kamuzu College of Nursing and The Polytechnic from the University of Malawi (Unima). According to a statement made…

The post Mutharika appoints University of Malawi delinking tash force: Magawira is chair appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link