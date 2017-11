Nkhunga First Grade Magistrate (FGM) Court in Nkhotakota on Friday convicted and sentenced 42 year old Rangerson Mashikudu to 19 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for removing private body parts of 18 year old…

The post Court imprison man 19 years for removing boy’s privates for ritual appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link