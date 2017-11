President Peter Mutharika has been accused of giving “wrong” information to parliament when he told the August House that the worsening electricity blackouts, which have heavily dented his rule, is due to failure by the previous…

The post Mutharika ‘lied’ to say Malawi did not invest in expansion of power generation past 50 years appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link