country of spectacular natural beauty, boasting one of Africa’s Great Lakes, sprawling forests and the mist-laced Shire Highlands, Malawi is a small land-locked country in east Africa. It is rarely in the spotlight and, even…

The post Blair asks why is Malawi hounding Joyce Banda? Ex-president forced to stay in exile amid death threats and a ‘ghost warrant’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link