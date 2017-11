Self-styled supreme leader of People’s Land Organisation (PLO) Vincent Wandale has a “mental illness”, a psychiatrist report tendered at Lilongwe Magistrate Court has said, according to National Police Headquarters chief prosecutor Happy Mkandawire. Recently, the Court…

