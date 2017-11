Member of Parliament for Mchinji South West (Malawi Congress Party –MCP) Deus Gumba Banda has bemoaned the plethora of crises that puts Malawi as a failed state. Banda told Parliament that electricity blackouts which are now at the…

The post MP Gumba Banda says Malawi now failed state appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link