TNM Plc, through its mobile money business, Mpamba Trust is proud to announce a contribution of medical equipment worthK6 million to St John’s Hospital in Mzuzu. Daniel Makata, TNM Chief Officer (Consumer Services), said at the…

The post TNM Mpamba pumps K6m into St John’s Hospital in Mzuzu appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link