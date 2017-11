Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), a state-broadcaster, has announced that the former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who fled to South Africa two weeks ago, is to be made the new president on Friday and has promised…

The post Zimbabwe’s incoming leader Mnangagwa promises jobs in ‘new democracy’: To be sworn in as President on Friday appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link