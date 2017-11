Controversial Prophet David Mbewe, founder of his church Living Word Evangelist Church under Shalom Mount Valley Ministries, has been sued by a woman who claims he impregnated her after sexual assault. The woman, Ovixlexla Bunya,…

The post Prophet Mbewe dragged to court over sexual offences: Woman who he impregnated and baby died claims he is ‘Satanic’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link