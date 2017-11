A newly established Lilongwe based private institution- Lilongwe High School, is offering 50 scholarships to neediest students worth MK36 million within the city. The scholarship Programme will benefit young people who dropped out of school…

The post Lilongwe High School to offer 50 scholarships worth MK36 million to needy students appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link