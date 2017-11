Four students from Mzuzu University and Mzuzu Technical College have died while over thirty others have been injured in a road accident which happened this afternoon at Mtakataka in Dedza district. Officer-in-Charge for Mtakataka police,…

The post Four Mzuzu students die in road accident in Dedza appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link