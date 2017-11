A 37-year-old man, identified as Mphatso Nkhulambe from Kamwendo village Traditional Authority (T/A) Sitola in Machinga, has been sentenced to nine months imprisonment with hard labour for pretending to be dead in order to solicit money…

