



Nedbank Malawi has been awarded Best Customer Service Bank Malawi 2017 and Best Internet Bank Malawi 2017 by the Global Banking and Finance Review based in the United Kingdom for its innovations on internet banking and continued dedication to customer service.

The bank also won in these categories in 2016 and 2015 thereby retaining these awards three years in a roll.

According to Nedbank Malawi Marketing and Business Development Manager, Tidzi Chalamba, the bank has been able to sustain these awards due to its consistent investment in improving customer experience across all its channels.

“Nedbank Malawi is in a growth and investment drive. To this end, customers’ satisfaction is central to all we do. This year alone, we invested in 11 offsite ATMs and opened three new branches in order to bring more convenience to our customers.

“The three new branches we have opened in Kasungu, Mangochi and Zomba are aimed at enabling the bank to reach out to more Malawians, as the bank continues to invest in more convenient digitally enabled channels.

“In that regard we, at Nedbank Malawi, upgraded our internet banking into a more robust platform where customers enjoy more convenience, enhanced security and exciting features such as Malawi Revenue Authority tax payments, transfers, bill payments, e-statements, future-dated payments, setting up standing orders and many exciting features,” Chalamba said.

Chalamba also hinted that the bank would continue investing in technology and new products and services in order to deliver world class customer service and experience.

“ As a bank, we recognise that we are living in times of accelerated change that we need to keep up with. This is why, this year, we invested in upgrading our core banking system into a more robust and state-of- the-art platform.

“Going forward, this platform will be the springboard from which more client-centred innovative products and services will sprout. Shortly, we will, for instance, be landing a mobile banking platform that will cater for all our personal customer segments,” Chalamba said.

A statement from Global and Finance Review said Nedbankcontinues to invest in technology, their staff and product development to support the needs of customers.

“Their upgraded online banking allows customers to access their accounts from multiple channels at their convenience in a secure environment. Their strategic vision and commitment to clients is reflected in the comprehensive solutions they offer. We look forward to seeing further growth and industry-leading solutions from them in the years to come,” the statement says.





