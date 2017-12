Karonga South Member of Parliament (MP) Malani Mtonga (People’s Party-PP) asked Ministry of Health (MoH) to equip rural hospitals with full diagnostic facilities, functional operating theatres and mortuaries. He said this in the National Assembly in Lilongwe during…

The post MP Mtonga asks for mortuary, diagnostic facilities at Chilumba appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link