Malawi diplomat in Washington DC, Edward Sawelengela and his wife Margaret Asalele Mbilizi have launched a sensational e-mail spat, each accusing the other of not caring, and they are on the bring of break-up, Nyasa Times understands from the leaked…

The post Malawi’s diplomat Sawerengera, wife Margret Mbilizi in sensational leaked e-mail spat appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link