Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development Grace Chiumia has bluntly said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government is not in support of the proposal of a 50+1 electoral system where the triumphant president contender is…

The post Minister Chiumia says Malawi not ready for 50+1 electoral system: Calls PAC ‘bunch of confused clergy’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link