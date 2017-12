Traditional Authority Mlonyeni of Mchinji district has called upon people in his area to vote for women into elected positions in 2019 elections stressing that they are the ones who know better the challenges the…

The post Inkosi Mlonyeni fed up with men, urges people to vote for women in 2019 Malawi elections appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link