Government through the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) will on Wednesday December 6, 2017, inaugurate the Strategic Fuel Reserves at Kanengo in Lilongwe. NOCMA Public Relations Officer, Telephorus Chigwenembe said the reserves have a…

The post National Oil Company of Malawi to inaugurate strategic fuel reserves appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link