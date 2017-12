Malawi’s immediate-past president Joyce Banda has told Aljazeera that she intends to return home and dismissed that a warrant of arrest was issued by Malawi Police in connection with the country’s “Cashgate” corruption scandal, which…

The post Joyce Banda speaks to Aljazeera: ‘I intend to return to Malawi, there is no warrant of arrest for me’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link