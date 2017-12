The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate court has sentenced three Area 24 women to four years in imprisonment with hard labour assault causing bodily harm and insulting the modesty of a woman. The convicts Flora Chinguwo, Norah Chatsika…

The post Court says Area 24 women 10-years jail reduced to 4 because of Malawi Police torture appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link