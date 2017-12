Blantyre Magistrate’s Court has convicted and sentenced a 40 year old man, Alex Kamanga, to one month Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) and 12 months suspended sentence for threatening to expose nude pictures of his…

The post Malawi court jails man for threatening to expose ex-lover’s nude pictures on Facebook appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link