President Peter Mutharika prides himself to be a democrat, saying the ground realities are strikingly different from the picture of doom and gloom that emerges from the media – social or mainstr eam – as…

The post Mutharika says life is improving for most Malawians: ‘Stand up to human rights violators’ appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link