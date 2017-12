Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) paid for Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara’s K64.1 million office refurbishment and furniture, Nyasa Times can reveal. Documents seen by Nyasa Times indicate EQWIP Interior Works, owned by Edwin…

The post Macra paid K64m for Muhara’s office furniture as CSOs demand Malawi govt Chief Secretary to resign appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link