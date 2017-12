Mighty Be Forward Wanderers inched closer to the promised land when they clobbered Mzuni 3-1 in an emotional match played before a big crowd at Civo Stadium on Sunday, December 8, 2017. The Nomads took…

The post Wanderers inch closer to Malawi title with 3-1 win against Mzuni FC appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link