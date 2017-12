John Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (Jhpiego) says more men in Chikwawa have negative attitude towards Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC. Community Mobilization and Communications Officer for Jhpiego Harlod Takomana said…

The post Chikwawa men shun circumcision appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link