SHARE


Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) has confirmed  electricity tariff is to hike by 24.57% with the coming of diesel generators.

Mera chief executive officer, Collins Magalasi, disclosed that  the energy regulator  approved the  tariff hike  but  have written  Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom)   to put on hold  the new tariffs because “people have not started enjoying the benefits of the improved service.”

Magalasi said Escom can implement the new tariffs when  it  starts supplying  power from the diesel-powered generators expected to be expensive to run.

Escom will raise the tarrifs from the current  K53.80 (about $0.09) per kilowatt-hour to K73.23.

 



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here