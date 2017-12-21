Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) has confirmed electricity tariff is to hike by 24.57% with the coming of diesel generators.

Mera chief executive officer, Collins Magalasi, disclosed that the energy regulator approved the tariff hike but have written Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) to put on hold the new tariffs because “people have not started enjoying the benefits of the improved service.”

Magalasi said Escom can implement the new tariffs when it starts supplying power from the diesel-powered generators expected to be expensive to run.

Escom will raise the tarrifs from the current K53.80 (about $0.09) per kilowatt-hour to K73.23.