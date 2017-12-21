



Rising female boxer, Anisha Bashir, Wednesday received K1 million from the government as a token of appreciation for winning the Africa Boxing Union (ABU) Superlight Weight championship in Kenya recently.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila, and Minister of Justice, Samuel Tembenu, presented the money to Bashir who won the ABU belt after defeating Kenyan

boxer, Consolata Masunga, at Carnivore Gardens in Nairobi last month.

After presenting the award on behalf of fellow Cabinet ministers at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Tembenu said Bashir’s achievement was worth recognising.

“Let me remind all Malawians that her success is for all of us. I would like to encourage all other athletes, particularly female athletes, to work hard so that, in a year or two, we shall have more champions in various sporting codes,” Tembenu said.

Kasaila said the boxer had done the nation proud; hence, the contribution of the Cabinet ministers.

“We are very excited that some athletes are working hard to put Malawi on the international map. We believe that the reward will motivate her to continue working hard so that she does well all the time,” Kasaila said.

Bashir, whose record includes seven wins and five losses, thanked the government for recognising her, saying she would love to present the belt to President Peter Mutharika and First Lady Getrude Mutharika if accorded an opportunity.

“I did not expect it. I am really humbled. I will work hard to do more” she said.

Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board Chairperson, Lonzoe Zimba, appealed to companies and well-wishers to sponsor boxers so as to develop the sport in the country.

Bashir became the first Malawian boxer to achieve the feat after Chikoya Mphande in 1994. South Africa-based Isaac Chilemba achieved a similar feat in 2008.





