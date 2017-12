Residents of Belele location in Kasungu had a rude awakening Tuesday after discovering a human head of an infant dumped along the road.

Mrs. Catherine Kanduna a resident in the location confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) on Wednesday.

According to Kanduna, some passers-by alerted them after discovering the human head.

Kasungu Police Deputy Spokesperson Constable Harry Namwaza has confirmed the incident