The husband is facing a 16-year prison sentence after he beat his wife into a coma, filming it so that he could show off to his friends.

Anastasia Oviannikova died six days after the horrific attack at the hands of Maxim Gribanov in Lebedyan, western Russia.

He struck her repeatedly to prove that he had her ‘under control’ when she told him that she wanted to leave him.

When she was taken to hospital, Anastasia, 28, was found to have severe bruising, internal bleeding and several broken bones.

She slipped into a coma and as a result of such horrific injuries, she never woke up and died six days later.

A family friend said: “She was so full of hope and fun but this man destroyed her life.

“He should be treated in the same way as he treated her.”

Gribanov kicked and punched her repeatedly over a course of several hours then showed the footage to his friends.

Anastasia’s friends said that she had met someone new and was trying to build up the courage to leave her violent husband, who had forced her to quit her town hall job.

However, after suffering years of abuse, bullying and intimidation, she was too scared to leave him in fear of what he would do.

He even threatened her brother and father if they reported him or if they tried to stop him from beating Anastasia.

Yulia Kuznetzova, a police spokeswoman, said: “At first, the man was charged with assault, which caused severe damages to the woman’s health.

“But after she died, the charges were changed. The suspect pleaded partially guilty. He said he had his reasons.”

Source: Metro