The 2017 Miss Malawi first princess Nthanda Manduwi has grabbed the best speech accolade at Miss World University Beauty Pageant.

The Miss World University Pageant took place Wednesday night in Cambodia.

Out of the 83 that paraded, Malawi’s representative Nthanda made it in the top ten and won the best speech award.

Manduwi missed the Miss Malawi crown by a whisker and settled for the second best and this was her only hope.