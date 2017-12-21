Musician Patience Namadingo has described 2017 as a successful year, saying he, among other things, managed to rebrand and live up to the billing.

Namadingo, who recently dropped a new single, ‘Goliyati’, which is enjoying airplay, added that he managed to raise the bar and that he also managed to fill up Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on his own.

“Let me just say that 2017 has been my Hallelujah year. God has been so faithful that he has made things happen for me. For instance, I raised over K15 million for the children’s cancer ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre,” Namadingo said.

He added that 2017 has been the year in which his all New Namadingo brand gained ground, culminating in him being hired by companies.

“Ninety percent of my concerts have been organised by companies, which was not the case in the past. I, as a musician, has also been able to buy other things because of the money I have raised,” he said.

Namadingo will end the year 2017 with another concert at BICC on Saturday, where he will also go it alone.

“I am not a foreign artist, I am an artist made in Malawi, the brand I have built is a brand for the people, the fans and, so, I call upon them to come in large numbers and be part of this last show this year,” the ‘Msati Mseke’ star said.

Having shown his potential in comedy recently, when he shared the stage with UK-based comedian Daliso Chaponda, the singer said people would on Saturday experience Patience the comedian and Namadingo the musician.

“We want people to experience something different. This show will be totally new and, with my team, we have built a whole new intro and the audience needs to be there on time because we will start on time,” he said.

He said that it was a challenge for him to work on comedy and music but he was quick to say that he has prepared well.

“This will be a perfect Christmas gift for the people. Comedy is not a simple thing to do; so, it’s a challenge but I have researched well and I will address a lot of issues. Again, it will be comics in Tumbuka, English and Chichewa,” Namadingo said.

He said he, as a musician, is aiming to offer more to the people.

“If you are to stand out, then you also have to be alert. As an artist, one needs to look around and see what others are doing and, again, try as much as possible to create something unique and good enough to capture the attention of the audience,” he said.

This year has seen the musician not releasing any album, although he has managed to release singles.

Apart from the latest ‘Goliyati’, other singles he has dropped this year include ‘Dziko Lili Pamoto’ and ‘Mayikolo’.