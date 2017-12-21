Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has again done it for the love of his family by gifting his first born daughter a 2017 Maserati Levante on her birthday.

According to reports, the man of God has spent a whooping K300 million just for the love of his daughter named Israella Bushiri who at her age has no knowledge of driving.

The car offers zesty Italian performance backed with an expressively designed exterior, Two twin-turbo V-6s. The ride is compliant on-road; off-road, the Levante is quite competent. The interior boasts lots of wood and leather; an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Siri and Android Auto are standard.

In august, Bushiri surprised his beloved wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri on her birthday with a present of one of the most expensive cars a brand new Benz G class wagon.