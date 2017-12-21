



Flames coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) is set to make some changes in his backroom staff next month.

The Flames mentor, who left the country yesterday for his native Belgium for the festive season holiday, said to that effect, he will be submitting a report and recommendations to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) covering the eight months he has been in charge.

“The report will be based on observations and evaluation for the time that I have been in charge,” he said.

However, RVG could not be drawn to comment on who will be affected, saying: “Until the issue is discussed by the executive committee and we agree on the way forward, I do not think it is right to mention any names at this stage.”

His backroom staff includes his assistants Gerald Phiri, DeKlerk Msakakuona, Peter Mponda, goalkeeper trainer Swadick Sanudi and team manager James Sangala.

Recently, there were reports in both the mainstream and social media that Phiri and Msakakuona had complained to FAM that they were being sidelined by their boss, but RVG yesterday insisted that the proposals “were purely on professional and technical grounds”.

He said: “The evaluation has not just touched on the composition of the coaching panel, it also includes other aspects such as facilities, equipment and preparations.

“It also includes a plan of action for next year and the matches that we have played.”

He added: “In fact, we have bigger plans next year such as setting up an academy and that will require a slightly bigger group. So, we will have to see who will work with the national team, junior teams and at the academy.”

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu said they will wait for a formal report from RVG before it is tabled for discussion by the executive committee.

RVG is expected to return mid next month ahead of the Flames off-season camps.

