A suspect who robbed a Mangochi based Burundian businessman airtime vouchers; a huge sum of money and shooting two people has been arrested in Ntcheu as he was processing a passport to leave for South Africa.

Ntcheu Police deputy publicist Andrew Kamanga has identified the criminal as Muhammad Alissa who was arrested on Monday, the 18th of December at Biriwiri border post after a tip from people.

The Burundian businessman Mr. John Maisha told the police that the incident happened in the evening hours of December 13 around Soko Bus Deport within Mangochi Township.

On that day, the suspect, armed with a pistol entered Maisha`s shop where he found him and his wife Mrs. Afosika Maisha.

In there, he demanded to have all the cash and airtime voucher while pointing his weapon at Mrs. Maisha who in fear complied with his instruction.

As he was leaving the shop, Mr Maisha tried to capture the suspect but unfortunately he was shot in the chest and the suspect fled to the direction of Metro shop.

The second victim, a 19-year-old kabaza operator Steven Yona was at that time in the same direction and tried to apprehend the robber but he was also shot in the stomach and the robber finally found his way out.

Both Mr. Maisha and Yona were referred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Alissa will be taken back to Mangochi to answer the charge of robbery contrary to section 301 of the penal code.