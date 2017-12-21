Two college students were handed the death sentence on Wednesday by the Shah Alam High Court, after they were found guilty of trafficking 3.5 kilogrammes of methamphetamine on September 2nd, 2014.

Judge Datuk Abdul Halim Aman made the ruling after finding the prosecution had proven a prima facie case against the two accused Nigerian students.

Mustafa Azmir aged 30 and Jude Nnamdi Achonye, 28 were accused of trafficking the drug at an apartment after they accepted several boxes containing the drug, delivered by a courier company at the apartment in Petaling Jaya.

The duo studied at a private college in Kuala Lumpur.

The offense committed is under the Dangerous Drugs Act which provides a mandatory death penalty upon conviction in Malaysia.