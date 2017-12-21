UK-based Malawian singer, Nick Thindwa, has dropped a new song and music video.

The new track titled ‘Ndimakukonda’ has since hit number two on Malusomusic.com top ten download chart on its second day.

‘The song and the video expresses about love,it expresses how a man could love his woman unconditionally and doing everything together as the love birds,” Thindwa explained.

‘Ndimakukonda’ is the follow up track after ‘Nyanja yathu’ song taken from his debut album ‘Muli mphamvu’ released in October this year.

“I’m just so happy with the response I’m getting about the song and the video,” he said.

Probably the hard work and never give up spirit is paying of’ Thindwa,who calls himself the Malawian best rapper in Engand and Wales.

The song is available for download for free on Malusomusic.com and the video is on YouTube ready to be watched.

Thindwa also promises more music for his fans next year.

