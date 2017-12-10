Police detectives have busted a child bride marriage involving a 50-year-old man and a little 10-year-old girl.

Police in Pakistan rescued a 10-year-old child bride who was sold to a 50-year-old man by her mother to pay off a £3,400 loan, Dailymail has reported.

The man identified as Jeetmal Mehar offered £5,400 to Pathani Mangrio’s parents to marry her. However, things took a different turn after officers raided the marriage broker’s house just before the contract was signed and arrested 11 people complicit in the deal but the groom escaped.

Gulzar Mari, a policeman investigating the case, said: ‘On December 19, around 11am we received information that a minor girl was being married to a 50-year-old man.

‘We took immediate action and raided the house of Muhammad Mehar. He was the broker in this marriage and had taken £340 from the groom and £170 from bride’s family.’

The bride’s mother Masmat Nabiat said that she had agreed to marry her daughter off as the family had to pay a loan of around £3,400.