



TNM Super League champions-designate, Be Forward Wanderers, are looking at the possibility of playing international strength-testing matches before they start life in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League in February.

The Nomads were drawn against the Democratic Republic of Congo giants, AS Vita, in the preliminary rounds, with the first-leg scheduled for Lilongwe on February 9.

Wanderers Chairperson, Gift Mkandawire, on Monday said they were earmarking friendlies against teams from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Mozambique.

“A detailed programme will be released after two weeks. It would be good if we secure friendly games against high-profile teams. If we fail to secure the matches, we will discuss with high-profile local teams, such as Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers and others,” Mkandawire said.

Wanderers last played an international friendly against Mozambican side, Quelimane City FC, and lost 4-2 on post-match penalties after a goal-less draw in regulation time.

While Wanderers would be making a return to the continental football showpiece after a 17- year absence, Masters Security FC are set to make their maiden appearance in the Confederations Cup.

Mkandawire said the club would beef up the squad so as to withstand the heat in the competition.

“The Caf Champions League is always tough and we need to have the best squad. We have the best players who have won the TNM Super League, and the coaches will give us recommendations on positions which, they feel, need reinforcement,” Mkandawire said.

Masters Coach, Abasi Makawa, also indicated that the team was targeting five new players ahead of the preliminary round meeting against Angolan side, Atletico Petroleos.





