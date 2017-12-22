The year 2017 has been a difficult one for the Malawi National Football Team, as reflected on the FIFA rankings.

The Flames are set to end the year 23 places down from where they started it, as revealed on Thursday in the final rankings of the year.

In Thursday’s release, Malawi has moved a step up from 126 to 125, their final ranking for the year.

That however compounds the misery for the Flames who were in January this year ranked 102, having ascended two steps from their December 2016 ranking of 104.

The team retained its 104 ranking in February before moving up a step in March, to sit 103 on the global ladder.

In April, the Flames attained their best ranking of the year, climbing three places up into position 100.

Things got bad in May, as the team plummeted 14 places down to 114. The worrying trend continued in June which saw the team languishing in position 117.

There was an improvement in July and August as the national football flag carriers, rose to 111 and then 106 respectively.

September brought back the downward spiral, with the team descending into position 116, then 117 a month later.

Then came November with the worst ranking of the year, 126.

On the pitch, it has been as stuttering as the rankings can tell for the team.

The chosen one, Ron Van Geneugden (RVG), arrived from Belgium in April to fill the vacant coaching position but Malawi’s flagging fortunes have not improved either.

Earlier this week, RVG slammed the rankings saying they do not reflect the true situation on the ground.

Under his tutelage, the team has played 11 games in all competitions, winning 2, losing four with 5 draws.

Summing up the year, Walter Nyamilandu, who is President of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), described it as “not extremely outstanding”.

“There were a number of setbacks but we still managed to lay the foundations of the brand of football that we want to be identified with. We have seen a new crop of players coming in, the emergence of a young Flames squad which I never expected. The junior teams (under 17 and 20) also did well in the year. So I would say so far so good, it’s been a year of stability and sanity and we hope to reap the rewards next year,” said Nyamilandu.