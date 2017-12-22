As one way of dealing with cholera outbreak and other waterborne diseases in parts of the country, the ministry of health is encouraging people to follow proper hygienic conditions during this rainy season.

Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Health Joshua Malango said government is doing all it can to deal with the cholera outbreak that has his some parts of Malawi.

Malango explained that waterborne diseases including cholera increase during the rainy season more especially in floods prone areas.

“As ministry we are asking the general public at large to follow proper hygienic conditions during this rainy season to prevent waterborne diseases including Cholera,” he said.

The publicist said that the ministry is distributing chlorine in some households as a way of preventing further spread of the diseases.

Malango asked the people in the country more especially those who use water from the well and boreholes to add the chlorine before using it .

He said that they are also conducting sensitisation campaigns in some parts of the country on the prevention of the cholera outbreak.