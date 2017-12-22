Zimbabwean music icon Jah Prayzah is to arrive in the country this afternoon through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe ahead of his two shows in in the capital and Blantyre.

Organizers of the show, Agulugufe 12000 Limited told the press that everything is set for fans to enjoy live beats from the Zimbabwe based artist.

Agulugufe 12000 Limited spokesperson Africano Phiri confirmed of the development with faceofmalawi reporter.

“Jah Prayzah will come with his eleven member band. People will enjoy a live performance. No CDs will be used. It will be fireworks,” he said.

According to Phiri, Jay Prayzah will hold a press conference at Lilongwe Civic Centre upon arrival at KIA.

Jay Prayzah will share stage the Black Missionaries, Lulu, Lawi and Senti.

The artist will perform at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday and Blantyre Sports Club in Blantyre on Sunday.