



Judge Charles Mkandawire Thursday threatened to revoke bail for Conrad Nambala, the eighth accused in the K201 million Cashgate case.

On several occasions during cross examination, Nambala attracted warnings from Mkandawire for being rude when responding to questions asked by Henry Kadzakumanja.

“You don’t have to ask back if you have been asked a question. Just answer it; if you do not understand it, please ask again. It is not procedural. If you continue, you know I can revoke your bail,” he said

At one point, Nambala refused to answer Kadzakumanja’s questions when he was reminded about a statement, related to the case, he had made in court.

Earlier, during examination, Nambala wondered why other accused persons are denying that they were partners in execution of the contract.

Nambala told the court that there were a number of individuals who worked in partnership with him and contributed either financial or technical support.

“It is a surprise to me that some of them are denying [this]; maybe because we are in court,” he said

When Kadzakumanja asked him if he knew how much each contributed to the cause and the source of their funds, Nambala said what mattered to him was to see the contract successful and that he never bothered to enquire about the source of funds.

He also said he did not keep records of how much each individual contributed and received from the contract as it was a once off partnership.

He further disclosed that, initially, the contract was pegged at K149 million before being reviewed to KI87 million after a need to include other materials arose within the contract.

“The remaining amount was attached to the consultancy work in reference to the impact assessment that was done at the place,” he said

The case failed to proceed after Innocent Kubwalo, one of the lawyers representing three of the accused, was not in court despite confirming, on Thursday, that he would be available.

Mkandawire has since adjourned the case to Friday.





Source link