Recent disclose by government to construct a new stadium at Njamba Freedom Park has left the internet with varying views.

President Peter Mutharika had days ago announced government will be constructing a stadium at Njamba park which lies about a ten minute drive from the nearly abandoned Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

But varying views have come on Malawi24’s social media platforms with readers differing on whether Malawi needs a new stadium in Blantyre or not.

This is at a time when government has been giving out contradicting information on when rehabilitation work will begin at the nearly dead Kamuzu Stadium.

Some readers argue that since the Kamuzu stadium seems forgotten, it would make enough sense to have a new facility while others say Malawi needs to solve primary problems including electricity claiming stadiums such as the giant Bingu National Stadium are being improperly managed and have not been of any help to the nation.

There are confirmations now that electricity and water services are not available as the utility providers cut the grids over what was being termed as ‘outstanding bills’ in the local media.

Annie Kamangala wrote ‘’ Come on guts! People are dying because of lack of goods in hospitals.

How about schools for God’s sake. Are Malawians going to eat stadiums. Blackouts every 24 hours in 21st century.’’

Davie Banda wrote’’ It is sickening to see that we have leaders without vision. We need totally revamp Malawi leadership. Our political system is a hogwash that will benefit nobody…Your stadium diseases must stop.’’

While Hafizi Chimanda wrote’’ It’s good to respect our leaders, let him proceed for that, we want our country to rise up with developments not with politics.’’

Kamuzu stadium use has been minimal in the wake of the construction of the Bingu National Stadium.

