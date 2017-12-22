A man in China has taken delivery of a brand new BMW car he purchased with coins he had been saving for several years.

According to local reports, the unnamed customer bought a BMW, whose full price is about 400,000 yuan (£45,000), on December 18, and insisted to pay the first instalment of his new car in coinage.

The coins were said to have been brought in 10 boxes.

Workers at the car retailer who were stunned by the man’s choice of payment reportedly spent hours counting coins which totalled nearly £8,000.

Mr. Gu, sales manager of BMW in Putian, Fujian Province, told Pear Video that the client was doing wholesale business and he insisted paying the first instalment in five mao (5p).

‘They (the coins) were all five maos that the client had been saving over the years. There were worth about 70,000 yuan (£7,954) in total,’ said Mr Gu.