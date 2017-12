Mchinji District Forest Office this week impounded a Malawi Housing Cooperation (MHC) maintenance vehicle (tanker) for dumping sewage in Mchinji Forest Reserve. The MHC maintenance vehicle registration number 3 SC 183 was seen by one…

The post MHC vehicle impounded for dumping sewage in Mchinji forest appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link